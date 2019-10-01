GE to supply world's most powerful turbines for U.K. wind project

General Electric (GE -3.2% ) wins another major deal for its Haliade-X offshore turbine, this time as the preferred supplier for the Dogger Bank U.K. offshore wind projects being developed by Equinor and SSE.

The three Dogger Bank projects in the North Sea will use the Haliade-X turbine, each with a capacity of 12 MW, making it the world's most powerful turbine; the most powerful turbine currently in commercial operation is Vestas' (OTCPK:VWDRY) 9.5 MW turbine.

GE secured its first order for the Haliade-X turbines two weeks ago with Orsted's order for two projects along the U.S. east coast.

The recent deals represent a "promising restart" for GE's offshore ambitions and "can be used to showcase GE’s prowess to other leading asset owners," says Shashi Barla, Wood Mackenzie's principal analyst for offshore wind.