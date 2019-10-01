Acuity Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.82 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.