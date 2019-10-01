Bearing announces share cancellation

Bearing Lithium (OTCQB:BLILF -0.3% ) announces the expiry date for former shareholders of Li3 Energy to exchange their shares of Li3 Energy for Bearing common shares occurred on September 28.

As a result, Bearing common shares previously held in trust for former shareholders of Li3 Energy have been returned to treasury.

Following the cancellation, Bearing will have ~63.24M common shares outstanding.

The cancellation of these unclaimed common shares effectively represents a cashless share buyback of 1.2M shares or 1.8% of our outstanding shares.