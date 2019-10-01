Stocks pull lower after manufacturing index contracts

Early stock gains turned to declines after a key manufacturing gauge sank to its lowest level in 10 years.

The Nasdaq slides 0.7% , the S&P 500 falls 0.9% , and the 30-stock Dow loses 1.0% in midday trading.

All 11 of the S&P 500 industry sectors flash red, with industrials and materials hurting the most; consumer staples ( -0.4% ) information technology ( -0.4% ) fell the least.

Among notable movers, GE -3.4%, 3M -2.4%, and LyondellBasell -2.9%.

Crude oil slides 1.4% to $53.33 per barrel.

Gold perks up 1.1% to $1.489.30 per ounce.

The Dollar Index, which had been up earlier in the session, slips 0.1% to 99.25.

Treasurys rallied, as the 10-year note's yield lost 4 basis points to 1.629%.