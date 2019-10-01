TiVo launches video service, high-end device

TiVo (TIVO +0.1% ) has rolled out a new video service and what it says is its most advanced hardware ever.

TiVo Plus, available in coming weeks, will offer live streaming channels along with thousands of library movies and TV shows. The company is working with XUMO, Jukin Media and other publishers at launch, and promises content to come from publishers including Gannett, Loop Media, Revry, Newsy, Tastemade, Latido Music and Mobcrush.

That service -- not unlike the Roku Channel (ROKU +1.7% ) -- will be ad-supported and exclusive to TiVo device users.

And the new TiVo EDGE devices offer support for 4K Ultra High Definition and Dolby Atmos along with Dolby Vision HDR. It will come in two versions: one for cable customers at $400 (requiring a service plan at $14.99/month, $149.99/year or $549.99 one-time).

The other TiVo EDGE for Antenna is aimed at cord-cutters, and will cost $349.99 (requiring a service plan of $6.99/month, $69.99/year or $249.99 one-time -- a substantial cut from previous cord-cutter pricing).