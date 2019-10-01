Japanese automakers post weak U.S. sales marks

Auto sales are coming in weak today even after accounting for the calendar quirk of the Labor Day weekend being counted as part of August's tally.

Japanese automakers are still updating monthly, while Ford (F -2% ) and General Motors (GM -2.6% ) are due to post quarterly numbers tomorrow. Toyota (NYSE:TM) sales fell 16.5% to 169,656 units in September vs. -11% consensus, while Honda sales were down 14.1% vs. -4.6% consensus and Nissan sales decreased 17.6% to 101,244 units vs. -20.8% consensus. Mazda sales came in 11.4% lower than a year ago at 18,838 units.