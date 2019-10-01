British pound rises to flat as EU may consider Brexit concession

The British pound reverses its decline after news breaks that EU governments may consider a concession on Brexit that could possibly set an expiration date on the contentious Irish backstop.

Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) is roughly flat; earlier FXB had fallen 0.6%.

The time limit would only be on offer if the U.K. accepts the backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in a customs union with the EU, Bloomberg reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, set to unveil his own proposals this week, has said he won't accept the backstop.

