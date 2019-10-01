Dominion proposes new $594M plan to upgrade Virginia power grid

Dominion Energy (D -0.4% ) files a plan with Virginia regulators to spend $594M to modernize the state's electrical grid, which it says would cost customers an average of a little more than $1/month.

The State Corporation Commission denied a similar plan earlier this year, saying Dominion had not demonstrated that the costs were "reasonable and prudent."

A major part of the new plan calls for the installation of "smart meters" for all of the utility's customers, a process that would take six years and involve 2.1M new meters which the company can read remotely rather than sending technicians out every month to take manual readings.

Dominion's updated grid also would allow for wider use of solar and wind farms that send power back into the network, and increase infrastructure available for charging electric vehicles and making it easier for owners to charge them during off-peak hours.

The SCC now has six months to review the plan, take public comment and issue a ruling.