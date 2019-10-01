JPMorgan cautious on McDonald's in near term

McDonald's (MCD -2.4% ) trades lower after JPMorgan lowers its same-store sales growth estimate to 5% from 6%.

The firm thinks McDonald's may have lost some traffic amid the increase of attention to the chicken sandwich battle between Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A and Wendy's. The introduction by Burger King of its alternative protein Impossible Whopper menu addition is also seen nipping at McDonald's sales.

"We still like MCD longer-term but believe 3Q19 results may present a better buying opportunity," advises the firm on the Overweight-rated restaurant stock.