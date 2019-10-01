Hexcel sinks after BAML's double downgrade to Sell equivalent

Hexcel (HXL -6.5% ) slumps to its lowest level in two months after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Buy and cuts its price target to $80 from $95, noting that Boeing's 787 is one of the company's largest aircraft programs, accounting for ~8% of HXL's total revenue.

BAML analyst Ronald Epstein trims his expected sales compound annual growth rate for HXL for 2018-21 to 6% from 7% previously, including an estimate for lower 787 deliveries given what he calls "the weakest aircraft order environment since 2009."

Epstein now forecasts 360 deliveries of 787s during 2021-23, down from his prior call for 444 deliveries of 787 aircraft during the period.

HXL's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.