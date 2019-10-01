Allianz seen as likely to win BBVA insurance arm - Reuters

Germany's Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF +0.4% ) emerges as the frontrunner to invest in the bancassurance business of Spain's BBVA (BBVA -1.3% ) after Italy's Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) pulled out of the running, Reuters reports, citing two people close to the deal.

The transaction is valued at more than EUR 1B ($1.1B) and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The acquisition would give Allianz a launchpad to revive its Spanish distribution network after an agreement with Banco Popular ended following Popular's sale to Santander two years ago.