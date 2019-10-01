Hong Kong police shoot teen as protest violence increases

Violence in Hong Kong protests intensify as a police officer shot a teenager, making it the first time in four months of demonstrations that a protester was hit by live ammunition.

This occurs as the People's Republic of China celebrates the 70th anniversary of its founding.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) falls 1.4% , which will be its biggest decline in at least a month if EWH closes at that level or lower.

Protesters have been previously hit with bean bag rounds and rubber bullets and police have fired live rounds in the air, Reuters reports.

"A police officer’s life was seriously endangered. In order to save his and other officers’ lives, they fired at the attacker," police said in a statement.

Previously: Luxury retail on watch amid more protests in Hong Kong (Oct. 1)

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK