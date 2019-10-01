Disney announces final results for notes tender

Disney (DIS -0.2% ) has announced final results from cash tender offers to purchase outstanding notes up to a maximum of $4B and any and all outstanding debt securities of Twenty-First Century Fox America.

The final aggregate purchase price exceeded the $4B tender cap and so Disney accepted notes in accordance with acceptance priority. No Disney notes tendered after the early deadline of Sept. 16 were accepted.

After the early deadline, about $6.47M in 21CFA notes were validly tendered, and 21CFA accepted all of those for purchase.