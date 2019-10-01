Ameriprise wraps up sale of auto and home insurance unit

Ameriprise Financial (AMP -4.6% ) closes on the sale of its auto and home business to American Family Insurance Mutual Holding.

AMP received gross proceeds of ~$1.135B in cash. After a payment to an affinity partner, net proceeds came to ~$1.035B, which is subject to certain post-closing finanical adjustments.

In April, Ameriprise agreed to sell the unit because it didn't fit with its focus on Advice & Wealth Management and Asset Management.

