Sony cuts game-streaming price, adds titles

Sony (SNE -2.5% ) has slashed the price of its PlayStation Now game streaming service and added new high-profile games.

The move follows closely on a recent worldwide expansion to cover 19 territories.

Subscriptions to the service now start at $9.99/month in the U.S. vs. a previous $19.99, with discounts for prepayment ($24.99 per quarter, down from $44.99, or $59.99 per year, down from $99.99).

Monthly costs elsewhere start at €9.99 in the EU, £8.99 in the UK, and ¥1,180 in Japan.

Launching today on the platform (for a limited window, until Jan. 2) are God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, inFAMOUS Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.