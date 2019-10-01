Enbridge must add potential oil spill analysis for Line 3 pipeline project

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission asks the state's Commerce Department to revise the environmental impact statement of Enbridge's (ENB +0.3% ) Line 3 pipeline project to include the impact an oil spill could have on the Lake Superior watershed.

Line 3 supporters say the decision will help the project move forward, setting up a safer mechanism for transporting oil than the existing 50-year-old Line 3, while opponents say the move is overly hasty.

ENB now has 60 days to submit its revised environmental impact statement; the PUC was ordered to revise the company's EIS for the project in June after a court determined the previous assessment was inadequate.

The proposed $2.6B replacement pipeline will carry 760K bbl/day of oil from Alberta to ENB's terminal in Superior, Wis.