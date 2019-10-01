KPN promotes Farwerck to CEO after pulling Leroy offer
Oct. 01, 2019 2:31 PM ETKoninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Dutch telecom Royal KPN (KKPNY -2.5%) has made Joost Farwerck its new chief executive, moving quickly to quell a debacle around its previous choice.
- The company had yesterday withdrawn the offer from former Proximus chief Dominique Leroy after reports of a police investigation into insider trading at her previous employer. Leroy says she's done nothing wrong, but KPN said it couldn't move forward.
- Farwerck has been chief operating officer and acting CEO.
- The company also announced that Chief Financial Officer Jan Kees de Jager would exit in March 2020 to pursue international entrepreneurial opportunities. He'll be replaced by ASR CFO Chris Figee.