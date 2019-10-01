U.S. Silica cut at Cowen on earnings, free cash flow concerns

U.S. Silica (SLCA -6.8% ) slides to YTD lows after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform and slashes its price target to $8.50 from $12, as the firm lowers its Q4 and FY 2020 EBITDA estimates well below Wall Street consensus, citing margin compression and limited free cash flow.

SLCA's Q2 cash and cash equivalents plunged 41% from the year-ago quarter to $189M, as well as operating cash flow of $71.6M and long-term debt exceeding $1.2B.

With the $1.2B term loan not due until 2025 and covenants only in play if the revolver is drawn, Cowen says financial leverage is not a near-term concern but it believes lack of cash flow and line of sight to debt reduction may become an overhang on the stock.