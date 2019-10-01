Gold rebounds as weak U.S. manufacturing data sparks safe-haven buying

Gold futures jump $16/oz. (GLD +0.4% ), +1.1% to settle at $1,489/oz. after earlier falling to near two-month lows, as a surprise drop in the U.S. ISM manufacturing index to its lowest level since 2009 fueled safe-haven demand.

The weaker ISM reading "shows there might be significant corrections in the economy, and traders are going back into safety right now," says Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures, adding the data "might support another Fed rate cut and as a result, metals might get a bonus move higher."

Precious metals mining stocks are broadly higher: SBGL +6.9% , AKG +6% , DRD +5.9% , AU +5.8% , HMY +4.9% , AUY +4.7% , BTG +4.3% , HL +4.2%, IAG +3.9% , KGC +3.7% , GFI +3.1% .

