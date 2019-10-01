Apartment investment index shows strong growth in Q2

Q2 was a good time to invest in apartments, according to the Freddie Mac Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index (AIMI), which increased by 4.8% in the quarter.

Mortgage rates fell by their largest quarterly decline in almost five years and net operating incomes continued their decade-long rise, according to the mortgage giant.

AIMI rose by 4.3% on an annual basis, an improvement from Q1, when AIMI fell by 2.9% on an annual basis.

During the quarter, NOI experienced healthy growth in the nation and in all markets. Boston rose the most, at 4.2%, while New York and Houston, each at 1.7%, lagged.

As for property price growth, nine metro areas and the nation experienced growth and four experienced property price contraction, though Boston was essentially flat at -0.01%.

