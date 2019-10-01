CoreCivic, GEO slump as lawmakers focus on PE firms with prison ties

CoreCivic (CXW -5.8% ) and GEO Group (GEO -5% ) slump after the correctional services industry once again comes under Congressional scrutiny.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mark Pocan demand information from five private-equity firms about their investments in prison services.

None of the private-equity firms -- BlueMountain Capital Management, H.I.G. Capital, American Securities, Apax Partners, and Platinum Equity -- are publicly traded.

"Private equity-owned prison support services use their market power to make millions of dollars off those who are incarcerated, their families, and their communities -- often while providing subpar products and services," the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers asked the firms to disclose information required in two sections of the Stop Wall Street Looting Act and to explain their role in the consolidation and deterioration of the prison services industry by Oct. 14.

