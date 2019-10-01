'Call of Duty: Mobile' launches worldwide
- It's launch day for Call of Duty: Mobile (NASDAQ:ATVI), Activision's free-to-play handset version of its cash-cow shooter franchise.
- After expanding its previous launch plans, the game is now available worldwide in all regions where Google Play and the Apple App Store are supported (excepting Mainland China, Vietnam and Belgium).
- The game, built by Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) TiMi Studios, offers maps, modes, characters and weapons from the franchise's history, for use in competitive multiplayer modes including Battle Royale.
- The company will offer seasonal updates with new free content.
- Recently, SunTrust said uptake for the game that's "anywhere close" to that of PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds would be a positive catalyst: "Our best sense is consensus assumes CoD Mobile revenue of maybe ~$25m for 4Q19 and very low hundreds-of-millions for 2020."
- PUBG in comparison is on a run-rate of more than $800M annualized gross ex-China, and more than $1.8B including China. SunTrust expects a tweaked version of CoD: Mobile to launch later in China.