Natural gas continues lower on production, weather outlooks

Natural gas futures (UNG -1.4% ) record their 11th consecutive daily decline - the longest losing streak on record, based on data going back to November 1990 - with November Nymex gas -2% at $2.283/MMBtu for its lowest settlement since Aug. 28.

Permian production is "beginning to tick up following the commissioning of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline last week, which is relieving constraints in West Texas as oil producers struggle to unload their excess gas," says Schneider Electric analyst Christin Redmond.

Forecasts showing weak weather-related demand by the second week of October also weigh on gas futures.

Most gas-focused equities are sharply lower: RRC -7.7% , GPOR -7% , CHK -4.9% , EQT -4.1% , AR -3.9% , SWN -1.3% .

