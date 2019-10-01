TD feels sting of online brokers' commission war

  • Besides the outright online brokers, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD -2.3%) also turned down after Charles Schwab eliminated commissions on some online trades.
  • That's because TD holds ~43%  stake in TD Ameritrade (AMTD -25.6%) as of June 30.
  • National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine figures that "for every 10% reduction in AMTD's forecasts, TD's forecasts decline by 1%."
  • Increased competitive factors are likely to resurrect industry M&A talks and could lead to "renewed speculation of an AMTD-led (and TD-supported) acquisition" of ETFC to generate cost synergies, writes Dechaine.
  • via Bloomberg First Word.
