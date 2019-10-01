BAML analyst high on cannabis prospects in Scotts Miracle-Gro upgrade
Oct. 01, 2019 3:44 PM ETThe Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)SMGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG -1%) edges lower despite getting an upgrade to Neutral from Underperform with a $108 price target, up from $96, at BofA Merrill Lynch, where analyst Christopher Carey says the bar on the company's earnings consensus may be too low.
- The recovery in California's cannabis market and policy developments could result in a broadening of the U.S. cannabis market in 2020, supporting growth of SMG's cannabis unit, Carey also says.
- Given the unpredictable equity market and the defensiveness of SMG shares, Carey says the prior bearish rating did not seem appropriate, but increased visibility into Hawthorne's trajectory and growth in U.S. consumer in FY 2020 is needed to become more constructive on the stock.
- SMG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating both are Very Bullish.