Tesla said to be acquiring DeepScale

Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) is acquiring computer vision start-up DeepScale to help it in the development of fully autonomous vehicles, according to CNBC.

The firm based in Mountain View, California is focused on bringing efficient deep neural networks to advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

DeepScale's technology is said to help automakers use low-wattage processors to work with sensors, mapping, planning and control systems.

DeepScale CEO Forrest Iandola has joined Tesla as a senior staff machine learning scientist.

Financial terms haven't been reported yet.