DoJ drops Eni investigation, takes no action

Eni (E -0.4% ) says the U.S. Justice Department has closed its investigations into alleged corruption by the company in Nigeria and Algeria without taking any action.

Eni is on trial in Milan on graft allegations related to the acquisition of a large Nigerian oilfield in 2011, and the company says it believes the allegations leveled in the Milan court case also will be found groundless.

A Milan court acquitted Eni last year in a corruption case involving Eni's previously-owned unit Saipem over alleged bribes in Algeria paid to win contracts.