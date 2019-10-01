SL Green sells the News building in NYC for $815M

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) agrees to sell 220 East 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan for $815M, or ~$715 per square foot.

The building at the intersection of Second Avenue is a 37-story art-deco skyscraper that was originally the headquarters for the New York Daily News.

SL Green purchased the property in February 2003 for $265M, following its initial $53.5M preferred equity investment in September 2001.

The building is currently 97% occupied.

The sale "furthers our strategy of selling assets into a healthy investment market and using the proceeds from these sales to repurchase deeply discounted shares of our stock while maintaining a low leverage profile," said SLG Co-Chief Investment Officer Isaac Zion.