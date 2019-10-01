Stocks sink as manufacturing data shows real U.S. recession concerns

The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their worst beatings in more than a month after the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management showed U.S. factory activity shrank to its weakest level since June 2009.

Pres. Trump naturally blamed the Fed and the strong U.S. dollar for the September swoon, but others point to escalating trade disputes around the globe.

"We could see a continued deterioration in manufacturing," says Invesco chief global market strategist Kristina Hooper. "Given the September number, a 10-year low... we could move lower from here. And that, to me, is the reality of continuing with the trade wars. It will impact the U.S."

Today's 1.2% decline in the S&P 500 sent the benchmark index below its 50-day moving average (2,948) on a closing basis, and all 11 S&P industry sectors finished lower, led by the cyclical industrials (-2.4%), materials (-2.3%), energy (-2.3%) and financials (-2.1%) groups.

Safe-haven plays caught a bid, lifting U.S. Treasury prices and pulling yields down from early highs, with the two-year yield dropping 6 bps to 1.56% and the 10-year yield shedding 3 bps to 1.64%.

U.S. WTI November crude oil erased early gains to settle -0.8% at $53.62/bbl.