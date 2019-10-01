Ocular Therapeutix's Dextenza gets permanent J-code from CMS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) jumps 10% in after-hours trading after getting a permanent J-code for Dextenza 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The J-code becomes effective today and will replace the previously issued C-code, which became effective July 1, 2019. The company will retain transitional pass-through status granted for Dextenza from CMS.

"J-codes are more widely recognized by commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage and Part B plans, and physician familiarity with J-codes should allow for a simpler and more convenient reimbursement process that we believe will further contribute to DEXTENZA’s commercial potential,” said Ocular President and CEO Anthony Mattessich.