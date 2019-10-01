Ocular Therapeutix's Dextenza gets permanent J-code from CMS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) jumps 10% in after-hours trading after getting a permanent J-code for Dextenza 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The J-code becomes effective today and will replace the previously issued C-code, which became effective July 1, 2019. The company will retain transitional pass-through status granted for Dextenza from CMS.
"J-codes are more widely recognized by commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage and Part B plans, and physician familiarity with J-codes should allow for a simpler and more convenient reimbursement process that we believe will further contribute to DEXTENZA’s commercial potential,” said Ocular President and CEO Anthony Mattessich.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox