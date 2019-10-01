CymaBay presenting two abstracts at Liver Meeting

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will present two abstracts related to its seladelpar program for treating primary biliary cholangitis at The Liver Meeting in November.

Seladelpar is a "potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist" that's in a global phase 3 registration study for treating PBC, as well as phase 2 studies for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

In a dataset covering PBC patients with cirrhosis, seladelpar exposures were comparable to non-cirrhotic PBC patients over 12 weeks.

The Liver Meeting takes place in Boston from Nov. 8-12.