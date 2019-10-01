U.S. crude supply fell 5.9M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.92M barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 27, following a 1.4M-barrel build in the previous week.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rising by 1.3M barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.13M barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 1.74M barrels, while Cushing inventories show a build of 373K barrels.

November WTI edge higher after the report, recently at $53.98/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $53.62/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX