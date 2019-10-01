Ensign Group wraps Pennant Group spin-off

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) has completed its spin-off of The Pennant Group (PNTG), its unit providing home health, hospice and senior living services.

Ensign stockholders received one share of Pennant common stock for every two shares of Ensign held at the close of business on Sept. 20.

Cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares.

It's Ensign's second spin-off, following the spin of the CareTrust REIT in 2014.

“Our intention from the beginning of this transaction was to create two companies that had healthy balance sheets, plenty of dry powder to execute on our disciplined acquisition strategies and a group of ownership-minded leaders that are committed to realizing the significant organic growth potential in each organization," says Ensign Chairman Christopher Christensen.