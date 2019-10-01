TransAlta, SemGroup to launch new Alberta cogeneration plant

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) unveil plans to build and own a new cogeneration facility at the Kaybob South No. 3 sour gas processing plant in Alberta.

TAC says it will be responsible for all capital costs during construction - estimated at $105M - and, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, SEMG subsidiary SemCAMS Midstream will purchase a 50% interest in the new facility as of the commercial operation date, which is targeted for late 2021.

All steam production and roughly half of the electricity output will be contracted to SEMG under a 13-year fixed price contract, with the remaining electricity generation to be sold into the Alberta Power market by TAC.

The companies expect the project will deliver ~$18M in annual EBITDA.