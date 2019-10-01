JBG Smith submits plans to redevelop 6 buildings near Amazon's HQ2

JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) submits plans to redevelop ~2.6M square feet of space across five multifamily buildings and one office building in National Landing, VA.

All six buildings are within a half mile of the Metro and Amazon's new headquarters. JBGS expects to start construction on these developments after receipt of final entitlements, subject to preleasing and market conditions.

They're expected to follow 1900 Crystal Drive and RiverHouse Apartments, which are already moving through the entitlement process.

In addition, JBG Smith has broken ground on 1770 Crystal Drive and Central District Retail, which are both currently under construction. The company is also serving as the fee developer for Amazon’s new headquarters and the master developer for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

