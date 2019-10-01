MoneyGram, Metropolitan Bank launch debit card deposit service

Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) team up to launch a debit card deposit service designed to simplify deposit, withdrawal, and exchange services for the customers of the bank and MoneyGram.

The person-to-person money transfer option allows customers in the U.S. to send money domestically through the MoneyGram app or via the MoneyGram website to other U.S. recipients' eligible debit cards.

Pricing for the debit card deposit service starts at $1.99 and allows customers to transfer funds to a bank account linked to the eligible debit card at any time, including weekends and holidays.