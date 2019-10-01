Charter closes debt offering, notes tender offer

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) subsidiaries have closed their offering of $1.35B in senior unsecured notes.

Those bear interest at 4.75% per annum, issued at 100% of principal.

They also wrapped their tender offer to buy any and all of an outstanding $500M 5.25% senior notes due 2021. Some $60.63M of those notes (12.13%) were validly tendered, and Charter accepted all for purchase.

Charter has conditionally called for redemption of the notes not tendered at the expiration time on Oct. 18.

And it's issued a conditional notice of partial redemption to redeem $850M of $1B outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2024, at a redemption price of $1,019.17 for every $1,000 principal amount. Afterward, about $150M of those notes will remain outstanding.