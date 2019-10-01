Facebook scrambles as Libra partners reconsider - WSJ

Cracks are showing up in Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra payments coalition, the WSJ reports, with key financial partners reconsidering their participation after a backlash from government officials.

Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and other partners are rethinking the project as officials in the U.S. and Europe raise the specter of regulatory scrutiny -- and Facebook is scrambling to keep it on track, according to the report.

Executives from Libra backers are being summoned to a Thursday meeting in Washington, D.C., that comes ahead of an Oct. 14 meeting in Geneva to go over a Libra Association charter and name a board.

The departure of key financial backers means Libra could face a diminished launch and reach.