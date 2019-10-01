New We Co. leaders consider pullback from China - WSJ

New management at We Co. (WE) is considering pulling back from an aggressive plan to expand in China, a reversal of ambitious goals in order to control costs, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company faced challenges there considering lower-priced competition and a weakening economy.

Meanwhile, foreign expansion has pushed We further from profitability, and the Chinese business alone cut the company's contribution margin by 3 percentage points, it says.

The new strategy is of a piece with other moves set to cut high-flying growth plans in order to cut losses. China was a big part of former CEO Adam Neumann's plans for the company, and co-working arrangements make up 6% of office space in Beijing and Shanghai (vs. 3.6% in Manhattan and 4% in San Francisco), the report notes.