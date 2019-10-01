Teligent +4.4% on strategic review of assets

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) is up 4.4% postmarket after it announced it's hired advisers to assist with a strategic review of assets.

The company retained SVB Leerink to look at assets considered noncore to long-term strategy.

"In response to inbound interest and evolving market conditions both in the United States and Canada, Teligent has initiated a process to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives for these noncore assets," the company says.

Proceeds would be used to improve liquidity, optimize capital structure, and "fund efforts to unlock the full potential of its newly constructed sterile-injectable manufacturing facility in Buena, N.J."