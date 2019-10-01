GE 'stalled between reset and recession' as Culp enters year two

Today marks the one-year anniversary of Larry Culp's climb to the top job at General Electric (NYSE:GE), and Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland believes he deserves credit for being more aggressive and decisive than his predecessor about divesting assets to shore up GE's financial position, and in refashioning the company's board.

"Culp's furious pace of activity has helped stabilize GE, which is no small feat," Sutherland writes. "But the stock is still lower than when he started... and at this point, most of the big, obvious buttons for change have been pushed."

Year two of Culp's tenure looks like a time to "grind it out on cost cuts and operational rigor, and cross his fingers that the industrial weakness that's emerged around the globe won't get any worse," Sutherland says, adding that GE's pension and insurance liabilities are at risk of ballooning from the slump in interest rates.

"As such, Culp's second year seems likely to be lighter on big announcements and highly dependent on the whims of the broader marketplace," she concludes. "A stock rally from here depends on investors taking the long view."