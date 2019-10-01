'Hottest stock in the oli patch' Contango adds to September surge

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF +7.9% ) is up again, building on September's staggering 184% gain, after a WSJ profile of the "hottest stock in the oil patch."

While most energy stocks followed the downward slope of oil and gas prices since mid-September, MCF kept climbing as it refinanced with a stock offering and new credit line, and struck two deals to add drilling fields where oil and gas already were flowing, the latest coming last week when MCF swooped in at the last minute to win a bankruptcy auction for White Star Petroleum's Oklahoma drilling land and several hundred producing wells.

"Everyone else is sitting around playing defense," CEO Wilkie Colyer Jr. told WSJ. "The entire exploration and production space needs to enter into a huge wave of consolidation."

Much of the WSJ profile focuses on "real estate mogul" John Goff, who has been making big bets on small energy producers since oil prices collapsed in 2014 and first reported a stake in MCF lasr summer.

Goff and affiliates own ~35% of MCF's stock and say they aim to use the company to buy up oil and gas wells that have been repossessed by lenders or are owned by teetering rivals or private-equity investors under pressure to sell.

"There are a whole host of avenues to grow without drilling holes in the ground," Goff says.