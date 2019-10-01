Schwinn bicycle maker Dorel suffers record stock selloff
Oct. 01, 2019 1:54 PM ETDorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF)DIIBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF -31%) plummets to a record low after the maker of Schwinn bicycles said it would stop paying its relatively high dividend to investors, blaming "chaotic market conditions" created by the U.S.-China trade war.
- The company's 30%-plus plunge is its biggest one-day decline since it went public in May 1998.
- Dorel also said it amended its revolving credit facilities and term loan, to facilitate compliance with its financial covenants.
- Dorel raised prices on its products midway through Q3 in an effort to mitigate the financial impact of the 25% tariffs on Chinese imports, but the company said the move brought "several negative consequences," as not all competitors or retailers raised prices at the same time, and new price points caused some consumers to opt for different items, creating a "considerable" product mix imbalance.
- "The net result of these challenges is that Dorel Home's expected gross margin improvement from first-half levels will be delayed to the beginning of 2020," the company said.