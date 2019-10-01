nVent zapped after 'unsettling' CFO change, RBC downgrade

Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) plunged nearly 9% in today's trade after the company announced the departure of CFO Stacy McMahan, to be succeeded by current Senior VP and Treasurer Sara Zawoyski, effective Nov. 1.

McMahan joined Pentair in 2017 specifically to help set up nVent as a new public company for the April 2018 spinoff.

Following the news, RBC Capital downgraded shares to Sector Perform from Outperform and cut its stock price target to $24 from $30, citing the "unexpected" and "unsettling" CFO change.

RBC's Deane Dray says investors should brace for a "choppy" Q3 following Q2's operating guidance miss and "somber updates" made by management in recent conferences.