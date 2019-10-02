Juul brings over second exec from Altria

Joe Murillo, who headed regulatory affairs for Altria (NYSE:MO) and previously ran the company's e-cig business, is now Juul's (JUUL) chief regulatory officer.

He's the first big hire made by new Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, who himself moved over from Altria last week to take the helm of the startup.

Facing a proposed U.S. ban on flavored e-cigarettes, Murillo will gather the applications that Juul must submit to the FDA by May 2020 for any products it wants to keep on the market beyond that point.

Altria last year invested $12.8B for a 35% stake in Juul.