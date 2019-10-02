Flutter announces merger with Stars Group

It will be the world's largest online gambling operator.

Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPF), operator of Betfair and Paddy Power, is merging with Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) via an all share combination.

Peter Jackson, currently CEO of Flutter, will assume the role of CEO of the combined group. It will be domiciled in Dublin, Ireland with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin.

The merger is expected to deliver substantial value creation for shareholders from pre-tax cost synergies of £140M per annum, along with potential revenue cross-sell in international markets and lower finance costs.