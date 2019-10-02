Fitch cuts WeWork deeper into junk territory

Fitch has downgraded WeWork's (WE) credit rating by two notches to CCC+ after the office-sharing firm abandoned its initial public offering.

"In the absence of an IPO and associated senior secured debt raise, WeWork does not have sufficient funding to meet its growth plan," Fitch wrote in a note.

WeWork, whose parent We Company lost $1.9B in 2018, had hoped to raise at least $3B in the abandoned IPO and borrow a further $6B in a loan from banks that was contingent on the listing.