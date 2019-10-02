Johnson to issue Brexit ultimatum

Boris Johnson will send his final Brexit offer to the EU today, according to the Telegraph.

The "two borders for four years" plan would scrap the so-called Irish border backstop and instead place Northern Ireland in a temporary regime with a time limit.

Customs checks would be required between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland - something the latter and the EU oppose - as well as creating a regulatory border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea.

Sterling -0.2% to $1.2275.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, DBUK, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, QGBR, HEWU, UGBP, FLGB, ZGBR