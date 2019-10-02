U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has become so big that some rival banks and analysts say changes to its $2.7T balance sheet were a factor in a spike last month in the U.S. repo market.
Publicly-filed data shows JPMorgan reduced the cash it has on deposit at the Federal Reserve - from which it might have lent - by $158B in the year through June (a 57% decline), in response to interest rate trends and post-crisis banking regulations.
Then on Sept. 17, even as the majority of repo loans were being made at 5% and above, twice the usual rates, JPMorgan was limited in how much of its remaining cash it could provide because of regulatory and other constraints.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox