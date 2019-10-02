U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has become so big that some rival banks and analysts say changes to its $2.7T balance sheet were a factor in a spike last month in the U.S. repo market.

Publicly-filed data shows JPMorgan reduced the cash it has on deposit at the Federal Reserve - from which it might have lent - by $158B in the year through June (a 57% decline), in response to interest rate trends and post-crisis banking regulations.

Then on Sept. 17, even as the majority of repo loans were being made at 5% and above, twice the usual rates, JPMorgan was limited in how much of its remaining cash it could provide because of regulatory and other constraints.