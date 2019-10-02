Volkswagen truck unit makes big bet on EVs

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Traton truck division plans to spend more than €2B over the next five years on electric vehicles and digital offerings to keep up with the industry’s "radical' transformation.

While most passenger carmakers have already jumped into the EV revolution, the weight of trucks and the goods they transport has so far prevented a similar shift toward battery-powered heavy vehicles.

Daimler and Volvo have embarked on some electric truck projects, while Tesla has been aiming to launch a semi truck as well, though details remain scarce.